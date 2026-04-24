TESDA, Nestlé boost coffee farmer skills push

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and Nestlé Philippines have strengthened their partnership to support Filipino coffee farmers through skills training and sustainable livelihood programs.

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said the collaboration aims to improve productivity and coffee quality by providing modern training, access to technology, and support in logistics, fertilization and post-harvest processes. The initiative also seeks to deepen partnerships among government, industry and local communities to build a more resilient coffee value chain.