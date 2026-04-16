F&B, gov’t execs push best practices for net zero efforts

Nestlé Philippines CEO Mauricio Alarcon said sustainability is tied to the company’s long-term growth, citing its reliance on natural resources.

“That is not just advocacy. That is good business,” he said during the event.

“Every industry has a role. Government, private sector, suppliers, consumers—we all must pivot. Let me emphasize: collective action is not a nice-to-have; it is the only way forward. No company, no government, no single sector can reach Net Zero alone,” he added.

Nestlé Philippines has outlined local commitments focused on transforming operations, reducing waste and sourcing responsibly.

Jose Uy III, senior vice president and head of corporate affairs, said the company is advancing environmental, social and governance strategies, including promoting regenerative agriculture and cutting virgin plastic use.

In his presentation, he said the company’s manufacturing sites, offices and distribution centers in the Philippines run on 100% renewable electricity. He added that efforts are ongoing to divert plastic packaging from landfills and to source responsibly produced green coffee beans.

Nestlé Philippines, a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., markets Filipino-favorite brands including Nescafé, Milo, Bear Brand and Nido, among others.