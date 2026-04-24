PNP ramps up watch vs gas-and-run cases

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said recent incidents, including those in Quezon City, are being treated as isolated but are under close analysis to stop them from becoming a common modus. “While we treat these as isolated cases for now, we are not letting our guard down. We are analyzing the patterns to ensure this doesn't evolve into a common modus operandi,” he said.

Police cited a 21 April arrest by the Quezon City Police District involving a motorist who fled after pumping P1,500 worth of fuel in Barangay Payatas. Authorities have since ordered increased police visibility, tighter coordination with businesses, and stronger use of CCTV systems to deter and track offenders.