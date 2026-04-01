PNP wary against ‘opportunistic’ crimes amid petrol hikes

The suspect, identified by the alias Jefferson, allegedly fled a Balintawak gasoline station on 22 March without paying P5,196 for fuel.

The driver surendered to La Loma Police Station personnel Monday night after the incident went viral on social media. Investigation by a special team using CCTV tracking led to his identification at his residence in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Nartatez warned that the police would not allow economic pressures to serve as an excuse for brazen lawbreaking.

“Let us not take advantage of this challenge to disregard the law,” Nartatez said. “We urge everyone to let discipline and respect prevail. Otherwise, we will make sure that you are held accountable.”

The PNP is also mobilizing units to assist the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in monitoring unauthorized fare increases.

Nartatez said police presence will be visible at transport hubs and terminals to ensure bus companies and public utility vehicle operators do not implement illegal hikes following the rise in petroleum prices.

Meantime, the Department of Transportation has already warned that violators could face show-cause orders or license suspensions for defying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to defer fare hikes.

To Support this, the PNP is strengthening its hotlines and social media channels to receive reports from the riding public.

Nartatez stressed that the police mandate now extends beyond traditional crime prevention to include the welfare of commuters and the monitoring of essential goods and services.

Joint inspections and random checks at checkpoints are expected to intensify in the coming days to ensure compliance with transport regulations and franchise conditions.