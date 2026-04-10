Ford adds limited-edition Mustang Mach-E RWD

Ford Philippines managing director Pedro Simoes said the new variant gives buyers another option in the brand’s EV range.

“The arrival of the Mustang Mach-E RWD underscores our commitment to bringing the best of Ford’s global electric lineup to the Philippines,” Simoes said.

“By offering the RWD variant, we are providing our customers with a choice that emphasizes efficiency and long-range capability, all while maintaining the exhilarating performance and head-turning design that makes the Mach-E a true Mustang.”

The Mach-E RWD uses a single permanent magnet motor mounted on the rear axle. It produces 276 PS and 525 Nm of torque. Ford said the model can travel as far as 615 kilometers on a single charge.

It comes with Whisper, Engage and Unbridle drive modes, along with a 1-Pedal Drive system that uses regenerative braking to help recover energy. The model also gets Mustang design cues such as a fastback profile, tri-bar tail lamps, and 19-inch aluminum wheels.