Ford adds limited-edition Mustang Mach-E RWD

Ford Philippines has added a rear-wheel-drive version of the Mustang Mach-E to its local electric vehicle lineup, with a limited-edition offer that starts at P2.599 million. The variant joins the all-wheel-drive model that went on sale last year.
The company said the special price includes a P500,000 cash discount from the standard retail price of P3.199 million. Buyers who choose the Grabber Yellow color also get an added P100,000 cash discount.
Ford Philippines managing director Pedro Simoes said the new variant gives buyers another option in the brand’s EV range.
“The arrival of the Mustang Mach-E RWD underscores our commitment to bringing the best of Ford’s global electric lineup to the Philippines,” Simoes said.
“By offering the RWD variant, we are providing our customers with a choice that emphasizes efficiency and long-range capability, all while maintaining the exhilarating performance and head-turning design that makes the Mach-E a true Mustang.”
The Mach-E RWD uses a single permanent magnet motor mounted on the rear axle. It produces 276 PS and 525 Nm of torque. Ford said the model can travel as far as 615 kilometers on a single charge.
It comes with Whisper, Engage and Unbridle drive modes, along with a 1-Pedal Drive system that uses regenerative braking to help recover energy. The model also gets Mustang design cues such as a fastback profile, tri-bar tail lamps, and 19-inch aluminum wheels.
The vehicle has perforated ActiveX synthetic leather seats, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 15.5-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4A, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Ford App functions include remote start and stop, charging status, battery state of charge, and charge scheduling.