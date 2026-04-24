‘Foodforthesoul’ Vol.2

(Author’s note. This is volume 2, inspirational verses extracted from the book “foodforthesoul,” a collection of 120 verses written by the author.)
002
He brings you strength in your weariness
He heals your infirmities
He is the deluge after your drought
you hear His whispers amid the roar of thunder
so silently He is within you amidst your storms
004
the only pain of one who loves
is when the person one loves is in pain
all other pain is nothing
006
forget about your eyes
see with your heart
forget about your ears
listen with your soul
only then can you discern
what you have known all the while
which wise men cannot comprehend
but children can so plainly see
012
I make lame men walk
as easily as I forgive their sins
019
not knowing the price of the doll
the young girl smiled at the victimizing vendor,
reached into her purse
and offered an open hand
with all her money on it
coins fell all over and the vendor picked them up,
placed them back on the open hand,
and gave the doll away for nothing
there is an angel in the wiliest demon
when you open a door wide
you take a risk but, most often,
demons turn into angels before they enter
if you want trust, you must give trust
if you want love, you must give love
020
true courage is
defying your superior
if you are right and he is wrong
true humility is
conceding to your subjects
if you are wrong
024
life is like a piano
the white keys are happiness
the black sadness
but in life’s long journey
they create music together
025
the greatest virtues
are also the greatest vices
wealth and power
wealth sanctifies if shared
and depraves if ill-gotten
power emancipates if used for common good
and enslaves if used for self gain
they spell success in life
and destiny after life
they are the Lord’s tools
for salvation and damnation
026
many are healed
of terminal diseases like cancer
by simply forgiving
forgiveness heals
and unforgiveness consumes
hatred and anger consume your body
not just your soul
cancer sometimes has spiritual causes
027
there is a place
here and now and forever
where there is no time
where people with eternal bonds meet
this place transcends time and space
no geography no physical presence
we are all here only if we want to be
we commune only if we want to
people stay and come and go
they always return
but they never really return
left this strange remote place
called “here and now and forever”
028
damien did not see a leper
he saw only a radiant soul
how many lepers have
we missed in our lives?
find yourself one fast
there is very little time
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Email the author at redgate77@gmail.com