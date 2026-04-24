‘Foodforthesoul’ Vol.2

004

the only pain of one who loves

is when the person one loves is in pain

all other pain is nothing

006

forget about your eyes

see with your heart

forget about your ears

listen with your soul

only then can you discern

what you have known all the while

which wise men cannot comprehend

but children can so plainly see

012

I make lame men walk

as easily as I forgive their sins

019

not knowing the price of the doll

the young girl smiled at the victimizing vendor,

reached into her purse

and offered an open hand

with all her money on it

coins fell all over and the vendor picked them up,

placed them back on the open hand,

and gave the doll away for nothing

there is an angel in the wiliest demon

when you open a door wide

you take a risk but, most often,

demons turn into angels before they enter

if you want trust, you must give trust

if you want love, you must give love

020

true courage is

defying your superior

if you are right and he is wrong

true humility is

conceding to your subjects

if you are wrong

024

life is like a piano

the white keys are happiness

the black sadness

but in life’s long journey

they create music together

025

the greatest virtues

are also the greatest vices

wealth and power

wealth sanctifies if shared

and depraves if ill-gotten

power emancipates if used for common good

and enslaves if used for self gain

they spell success in life

and destiny after life

they are the Lord’s tools

for salvation and damnation