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OPINION

‘Foodforthesoul’ Vol.2

Hatred and anger consume your body not just your soul; cancer sometimes has spiritual causes.
Bernie V. Lopez
Published on

(Author’s note. This is volume 2, inspirational verses extracted from the book “foodforthesoul,” a collection of 120 verses written by the author.)

002

He brings you strength in your weariness

He heals your infirmities

He is the deluge after your drought

you hear His whispers amid the roar of thunder

so silently He is within you amidst your storms

Bernie V. Lopez
‘Foodforthesoul’ — Easter Meditation Verses

004

the only pain of one who loves

is when the person one loves is in pain

all other pain is nothing

006

forget about your eyes

see with your heart

forget about your ears

listen with your soul

only then can you discern

what you have known all the while

which wise men cannot comprehend

but children can so plainly see

012

I make lame men walk

as easily as I forgive their sins

019

not knowing the price of the doll

the young girl smiled at the victimizing vendor,

reached into her purse

and offered an open hand

with all her money on it

coins fell all over and the vendor picked them up,

placed them back on the open hand,

and gave the doll away for nothing

there is an angel in the wiliest demon

when you open a door wide

you take a risk but, most often,

demons turn into angels before they enter

if you want trust, you must give trust

if you want love, you must give love

020

true courage is

defying your superior

if you are right and he is wrong

true humility is

conceding to your subjects

if you are wrong

024

life is like a piano

the white keys are happiness

the black sadness

but in life’s long journey

they create music together

025

the greatest virtues

are also the greatest vices

wealth and power

wealth sanctifies if shared

and depraves if ill-gotten

power emancipates if used for common good

and enslaves if used for self gain

they spell success in life

and destiny after life

they are the Lord’s tools

for salvation and damnation

Bernie V. Lopez
Healing from forgiveness

026

many are healed

of terminal diseases like cancer

by simply forgiving

forgiveness heals

and unforgiveness consumes

hatred and anger consume your body

not just your soul

cancer sometimes has spiritual causes

027

there is a place

here and now and forever

where there is no time

where people with eternal bonds meet

this place transcends time and space

no geography no physical presence

we are all here only if we want to be

we commune only if we want to

people stay and come and go

they always return

but they never really return

left this strange remote place

called “here and now and forever”

028

damien did not see a leper

he saw only a radiant soul

how many lepers have

we missed in our lives?

find yourself one fast

there is very little time

To get your soft copy, simply download the e-book, click the link = https://eastwindjournals.com/2022/12/26/foodforthesoul-your-portable-prayer-and-meditation-companion/.

Hard copies are still available for free for readers in the Philippines, as supplies last; just pay for courier service to your doorstep. You can order copies for friends as a gift, just give their names and postal addresses. Donations of any amount are accepted.

Email the author at redgate77@gmail.com

healing
catholic faith
spiritual insights

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