Healing from forgiveness

I recall a story shared by a friend who volunteers with street children. One young boy, no older than 10, had been abandoned and learned to survive through petty theft. When caught, instead of punishment, he was given food and a chance to study. Years later, he returned, not with excuses, but with gratitude. “Someone forgave me when I did not deserve it,” he said. Today, he helps other children find their way. Forgiveness, in that moment, did not excuse wrongdoing, it transformed a life.

In another instance, during a community outreach, a woman approached us with tears in her eyes. She had been estranged from her brother for years over a family dispute. Both had suffered in silence. It was only when she chose to forgive, without waiting for an apology, that healing began. “I realized I was the one carrying the heavier burden,” she shared. Forgiveness did not erase the past, but it gave her peace in the present.

At the heart of Holy Week is the ultimate act of forgiveness. When Jesus Christ hung on the cross, He did not call for vengeance. Instead, He said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34). In that moment, forgiveness became not just an act of mercy, but a legacy of love that continues to guide us today.