Healing from forgiveness

There is something deeply womanly about forgiveness: quiet, enduring and often unseen. It is the kind of strength that does not shout, but heals. During the final week of the Lenten Season, we were reminded that beyond all pain and conflict, forgiveness remains the most powerful expression of a generous heart.
The world teaches us to remember wrongs, to guard ourselves, to keep score. Yet in our homes and communities, we witness a different kind of wisdom. A mother who forgives a child who has spoken harshly in anger. A sister who chooses to mend a broken relationship rather than let pride win. A wife who stands firm not in resentment, but in grace. These are not small acts. These are quiet revolutions.
I recall a story shared by a friend who volunteers with street children. One young boy, no older than 10, had been abandoned and learned to survive through petty theft. When caught, instead of punishment, he was given food and a chance to study. Years later, he returned, not with excuses, but with gratitude. “Someone forgave me when I did not deserve it,” he said. Today, he helps other children find their way. Forgiveness, in that moment, did not excuse wrongdoing, it transformed a life.
In another instance, during a community outreach, a woman approached us with tears in her eyes. She had been estranged from her brother for years over a family dispute. Both had suffered in silence. It was only when she chose to forgive, without waiting for an apology, that healing began. “I realized I was the one carrying the heavier burden,” she shared. Forgiveness did not erase the past, but it gave her peace in the present.
At the heart of Holy Week is the ultimate act of forgiveness. When Jesus Christ hung on the cross, He did not call for vengeance. Instead, He said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34). In that moment, forgiveness became not just an act of mercy, but a legacy of love that continues to guide us today.
Forgiveness is not weakness. It is not forgetting. It is a conscious, courageous choice to release anger and make space for peace. It is generosity in its purest form, giving grace even when it is undeserved.
As we reflect on this Holy Week, may we find the courage to forgive those who have hurt us and even ourselves. For in the end, it is not resentment that frees us, but forgiveness. And in choosing to forgive, we do not just heal others; we finally learn to heal our own hearts.