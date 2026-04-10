‘Foodforthesoul’ — Easter Meditation Verses

Prayer Guide. For Holy Week, choose a quiet place for meditation and prayer. Place yourself in the presence of Jesus. He is now beside you, hand on your shoulder. Talk to him freely, conversationally, for a while. Mention favors you want to ask of Him. Then, read some foodforthesoul verses, samples of which are given below.

The best way is to open the book to a random page and start reading. Pause for every verse you read. Reading three to four verses per day is enough, but absorb them, not just read them. Pause and meditate after every verse read. Let them sink in.

Place a check mark for every verse read, a double check if it inspires you. Share it with friends and relations and communities such as Viber groups by simply copy-pasting. That becomes your apostolate, spreading the Word of God. Below are some samples chosen randomly. It is better to send a few at a time, say two to four verses, which can be easily read on the spot, rather than send many verses or the entire thing, which are not read. Twelve samples are given below.

034

nothing can separate us from you, Jesus

not anguish, persecution, nor famine

not hunger, peril, nor sword

not life nor death, present nor future

in all these things we conquer

through You who love us

*St. Paul to the Romans.

085

like salt in sea water

let your free will merge with God’s will

live a life of total surrender in the Lord

*Sr. Raquel Reodica, RVM

064

how can you get lost

when all roads lead to Him

who is everywhere for everyone

*eastwind

065

the only pain of one who loves

is when the person one loves is in pain

all other pain is nothing

*eastwind

066

you will discover

that you have two hands

one is for helping yourself

the other for helping others

*audrey hepburn

067

THE GOD OF FIRE

when I touch people

I sometimes feel a spark in my hand

and jerk it in reflex

normally a sign of healing

once when I touched a light switch

electric bulbs in the entire house

blinked until the fuse broke

plunging us into darkness

I often wonder what it takes

to be a bridge to the power

of the God of fire

Who is out to cleanse not just your body

but more importantly your soul

*Healer Sr. Raquel Reodica, RVM

068

your tears are My tears

your laughter My laughter

abide in Me

for I turn tears into laughter

*eastwind

070

intelligence wins wars

wisdom avoids wars

intelligence maximizes profit

wisdom shares profit

intelligence wants victory

wisdom wants peace

*eastwind

071

I asked for strength, You gave me crisis

I asked for wisdom, You gave me problems

I asked for courage, You gave me foes

I asked for love, You gave me the needy

I received nothing I asked for

but got everything I needed

*asia pacific college campus ministry

072

if you want to learn to love

better start with a friend whom you hate

*nikka, age 6

076

the mind grows by receiving

the heart grows by giving

*eastwind

How to request a hard copy of the book “foodforthesoul.” Hard copies are dwindling fast, first-come first-served. They are given free to Philippine residents, but you pay a minimal fee for courier service to your doorstep. Donations of any amount are accepted. Send a request to the author’s email address below. You can order several hard copies for friends, just state their names and postal addresses and pay for the courier service. They make a perfect birthday gift. Please share them as your apostolate for Jesus. Do not keep them to yourself.

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