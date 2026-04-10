‘Foodforthesoul’ — Easter Meditation Verses

[Author’s note. For Easter, I am focusing on a series of spiritual and inspirational verses that I have written through my journalistic years, which have been published into a book entitled ”foodforthesoul — Finding Peace and Healing in a Frenzied World.” The book is a modest pamphlet of 120 verses, hard copy still available online for free to readers in the Philippines, as supply lasts. For requests from readers on how to get a free hard copy sent to their doorsteps, read the instructions at the end of this article.
The entire e-book can be downloaded free (please share) = https://eastwindjournals.com/2022/12/26/foodforthesoul-your-portable-prayer-and-meditation-companion/]
Prayer Guide. For Holy Week, choose a quiet place for meditation and prayer. Place yourself in the presence of Jesus. He is now beside you, hand on your shoulder. Talk to him freely, conversationally, for a while. Mention favors you want to ask of Him. Then, read some foodforthesoul verses, samples of which are given below.
The best way is to open the book to a random page and start reading. Pause for every verse you read. Reading three to four verses per day is enough, but absorb them, not just read them. Pause and meditate after every verse read. Let them sink in.
Place a check mark for every verse read, a double check if it inspires you. Share it with friends and relations and communities such as Viber groups by simply copy-pasting. That becomes your apostolate, spreading the Word of God. Below are some samples chosen randomly. It is better to send a few at a time, say two to four verses, which can be easily read on the spot, rather than send many verses or the entire thing, which are not read. Twelve samples are given below.
034
nothing can separate us from you, Jesus
not anguish, persecution, nor famine
not hunger, peril, nor sword
not life nor death, present nor future
in all these things we conquer
through You who love us
*St. Paul to the Romans.
085
like salt in sea water
let your free will merge with God’s will
live a life of total surrender in the Lord
*Sr. Raquel Reodica, RVM
064
how can you get lost
when all roads lead to Him
who is everywhere for everyone
*eastwind
065
the only pain of one who loves
is when the person one loves is in pain
all other pain is nothing
*eastwind
066
you will discover
that you have two hands
one is for helping yourself
the other for helping others
*audrey hepburn
067
THE GOD OF FIRE
when I touch people
I sometimes feel a spark in my hand
and jerk it in reflex
normally a sign of healing
once when I touched a light switch
electric bulbs in the entire house
blinked until the fuse broke
plunging us into darkness
I often wonder what it takes
to be a bridge to the power
of the God of fire
Who is out to cleanse not just your body
but more importantly your soul
*Healer Sr. Raquel Reodica, RVM
068
your tears are My tears
your laughter My laughter
abide in Me
for I turn tears into laughter
*eastwind
070
intelligence wins wars
wisdom avoids wars
intelligence maximizes profit
wisdom shares profit
intelligence wants victory
wisdom wants peace
*eastwind
071
I asked for strength, You gave me crisis
I asked for wisdom, You gave me problems
I asked for courage, You gave me foes
I asked for love, You gave me the needy
I received nothing I asked for
but got everything I needed
*asia pacific college campus ministry
072
if you want to learn to love
better start with a friend whom you hate
*nikka, age 6
076
the mind grows by receiving
the heart grows by giving
*eastwind
How to request a hard copy of the book “foodforthesoul.” Hard copies are dwindling fast, first-come first-served. They are given free to Philippine residents, but you pay a minimal fee for courier service to your doorstep. Donations of any amount are accepted. Send a request to the author’s email address below. You can order several hard copies for friends, just state their names and postal addresses and pay for the courier service. They make a perfect birthday gift. Please share them as your apostolate for Jesus. Do not keep them to yourself.
redgate77@gmail.com