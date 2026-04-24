Ayo drops bold pre-debut track

A new wave in Filipino pop has arrived as Ayo officially joins the growing lineup of artists under Sony Music Entertainment.
Hailing from Davao, the seven-member act — Justin, Renzo, GV, TJ, Enzo, Zack and Patrick — enters the scene with a striking blend of confidence, identity and sonic ambition.
The group’s name draws inspiration from the Cebuano word maayo, a term that signifies talent and is often used to call attention, an apt reflection of the group’s intention to be heard loud and clear.
Positioning themselves as rule-breakers in the evolving P-Pop landscape, Ayo channels the cultural diversity of their roots into a sound that is both fearless and self-assured. This energy is evident in their pre-debut release, “I’m Him,” a track that leans into bold self-expression while challenging conventional expectations.
“Within our group, we each bring different strengths and come from varied backgrounds,” the members shared in a statement. “Instead of letting that highlight our individuality alone, we turn it into a collective advantage. ‘I’m Him’ represents our confidence in our individual strengths — but more importantly, it’s about expressing them together as one, in harmony.”
The song explores themes of identity and self-acceptance, encouraging listeners to embrace both their strengths and imperfections. It reframes individuality as a source of empowerment, delivering a message rooted in authenticity and purpose.
Behind the track is producer Paolo Lofranco, whose hip-hop-driven production layers heavy beats with dynamic vocal arrangements. Ayo also took an active role in shaping the song, highlighting their commitment to artistry from the very beginning.
“We’re incredibly grateful to be working with our producer on this song,” Ayo revealed. “It is a song he already made even before Ayo was formed. Undoubtedly, it captures the core of Ayo’s DNA. Moving forward, we’re excited to create and write more of our music while continuing to explore different sounds and genres.”
Accompanying the single is a visually compelling music video produced by ODS Productions. The visual narrative contrasts gritty warehouse settings with sleek helipad scenes, symbolizing the group’s balance between raw intensity and polished presence.
“They were able to fully embody our vision as artists and translate it into reality with precision and care,” the group said of their collaborators. “It’s also a pleasure collaborating with a team that shares the same passion and drive that we have for creativity. We look forward to growing this partnership further and building a stronger, more active creative community in Davao and eventually across Mindanao.”