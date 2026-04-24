Ayo drops bold pre-debut track

The group’s name draws inspiration from the Cebuano word maayo, a term that signifies talent and is often used to call attention, an apt reflection of the group’s intention to be heard loud and clear.

Positioning themselves as rule-breakers in the evolving P-Pop landscape, Ayo channels the cultural diversity of their roots into a sound that is both fearless and self-assured. This energy is evident in their pre-debut release, “I’m Him,” a track that leans into bold self-expression while challenging conventional expectations.

“Within our group, we each bring different strengths and come from varied backgrounds,” the members shared in a statement. “Instead of letting that highlight our individuality alone, we turn it into a collective advantage. ‘I’m Him’ represents our confidence in our individual strengths — but more importantly, it’s about expressing them together as one, in harmony.”

The song explores themes of identity and self-acceptance, encouraging listeners to embrace both their strengths and imperfections. It reframes individuality as a source of empowerment, delivering a message rooted in authenticity and purpose.