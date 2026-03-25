SB19 marks new era with ‘Wakas at Simula’



For group leader Pablo, the album is deeply personal—an intentional look back and a deliberate step forward.

“Basically, it’s a compilation of everything that we have released. Gusto namin siyang maging celebration ng milestone namin,” Pablo said. “At the same time, gusto namin sabihin kung ano yung direction na pupunta ng SB19.”

That forward motion is evident in the group’s sonic exploration. Member Justin highlighted how each release under their ongoing trilogy pushes them into unfamiliar territory, expanding their musical identity.

“Every time we release a new song for this trilogy, we try to introduce a new genre na hindi pa namin natatry before,” he said, describing the album as “very versatile” and “dynamic.”

This spirit of experimentation extends behind the scenes as well. For the first time, SB19 tapped multiple producers—including international collaborators—marking a shift from their earlier work, which was largely helmed by Pablo. The move signals a broader, more global approach to their sound while maintaining the group’s signature authenticity.

But Wakas at Simula is not just about music—it’s also about ownership and sustainability in an ever-evolving industry. As artists who now operate under their own company, 1Z Entertainment, SB19 is increasingly vocal about the importance of understanding the business side of their craft.

Member Josh Cullen offered candid advice for aspiring artists navigating the same path.

“If you’re afraid of doing it, still do it. Kasi you’ll learn along the way,” he said.

Pablo echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for artists to be equipped with knowledge beyond performance.

“If you want to fund the art that you’ve been releasing, kailangan nag-e-earn ka from that… mahalaga na alam nila yung publishing, yung trademark nila,” he explained.

At the core of their continued rise is a foundation built on trust, loyalty, and shared purpose—values that have allowed the group to evolve not only as performers but also as entrepreneurs and industry players.

Looking ahead, SB19 sees themselves as active participants in a shifting musical landscape—one where Filipino artists are gaining stronger global footing.

“In the next three to five years, everything will change and we’re very glad that we’re part of it or we are the ones driving it,” Josh said.

Equally important to the group is the idea of unity within the P-pop movement. For them, the genre is not just a label—it’s a platform for cultural expression and global connection.

“P-pop is a way to showcase what the Philippines has… it’s also a business strategy to promote our music worldwide,” Pablo said.

With Wakas at Simula, SB19 doesn’t just mark an ending or a beginning—they embrace both, positioning themselves at the forefront of a movement that continues to redefine what Filipino music can be on the world stage.