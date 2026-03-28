SB19 defines chapter of growth and reinvention

P-Pop powerhouse SB19 is closing one chapter and fearlessly stepping into another with the release of their ambitious sophomore album, Wakas at Simula.
Spanning 24 tracks, the project serves both as a reflection of the group’s journey and a launchpad toward a more expansive artistic direction. It captures their evolution, from their early days of finding their voice to becoming one of the most influential acts in the regional pop scene, while signaling a renewed sense of purpose moving forward.
“At the same time, this marks a new beginning,” SB19 adds. “We hope to express ourselves more openly, explore deeper and more relatable themes, and move forward with clarity, care and creative freedom, ready to face new challenges together.”
The album brings together standout selections from their trilogy of EPs — Pagsibol, Pagtatag, and Simula at Wakas — while introducing six brand-new songs that push their sound into more daring territory. The result is a dynamic, genre-blending body of work that leans into bold production choices without losing the group’s signature intensity and charm.
At the helm of the album’s sonic identity is leader and producer Pablo, who approached the project with a clear intention to reframe the past through a more mature lens.
“We did not want to simply remake them; we aimed to reintroduce them with greater depth. We explored more mature arrangements, stronger dynamics, and a careful balance of raw emotion and refinement. Sonically, I focused on warmth, atmosphere, and storytelling, ensuring that every choice reflected who we are today. This approach allowed the music to honor its origins while also showcasing our growth as artists.”
Among the album’s standout collaborations is “Emoji,” a high-energy track featuring C-Pop icon Jolin Tsai. Infused with Brazilian funk influences, the song explores the complexities of digital communication and emotional expression.
Ken, who co-produced the track with PLAYERTWO’s Luke April, shares, “I thought this was a fresh and exciting sound for us, so I created a Brazilian phonk inspired track with the help of my friend Luke. Pablo, JOLIN and I wrote the lyrics together. The song explores social media and how people often mask their true emotions behind emojis. It reflects on the contrast between online personas and genuine feelings, highlighting the subtle ways technology shapes human expression.”
The track’s accompanying visual leans into this duality.
“Our creative director carefully ensured that the set designs and overall concept subtly reinforced the song’s message,” explains Justin. “The video features two distinct layouts: one glamorous and polished, the other messy and chaotic, representing the contrast between the idealized image people present online and the reality they often hide behind emojis.”
Another major highlight is “Toyfriend,” a collaboration with Japanese act BE:FIRST, further expanding SB19’s global reach. New tracks like “Memories,” “Everblack,” and the emotionally charged “Wakas” round out the album, showcasing the group’s versatility.
Reimagined versions of songs from Pagsibol also make their way into the album, now layered with deeper emotional nuance and refined musicality, a testament to the group’s artistic growth.
“For us, it was about respect and progression,” Pablo explains. “We wanted the songs people already love to retain their emotional core, while the newer tracks pushed the album forward. Nostalgia gave the project its roots, and the new songs gave it momentum. The goal was to make the album feel familiar while still showing growth and evolution.”
The group is set to bring this new era to international audiences, with upcoming performances at Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic later this year.