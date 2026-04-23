Zambales stakeholders plant 9,000 mangroves

MASINLOC, Zambales — While debates continue over flood control projects, construction costs and alleged irregularities, stakeholders in Zambales are pushing ahead with a more natural solution: mangrove rehabilitation.
In Barangay South Poblacion within the Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS), around 9,000 mangrove propagules were planted as part of a coastal restoration effort aimed at strengthening climate resilience.
Mangroves act as natural barriers against storm surges and flooding, reducing wave energy by up to 66 percent. Their dense root systems stabilize coastal soil, trap sediments, and help prevent erosion, while their structures slow down water flow during typhoons and extreme weather events.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), together with partner stakeholders, led the rehabilitation activity in the protected area.
Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Masinloc chief Donaver Guevarra said more than 9,000 propagules were planted across roughly one hectare. The species included Rhizophora apiculata and Rhizophora stylosa, selected based on site suitability and ecological conditions.
“This initiative is crucial in restoring our coastal ecosystems and ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from the protection and resources that mangroves provide,” Guevarra said.
He noted strong participation from the Barangay Local Government Unit of South Poblacion, Mother Rita Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Taltal National High School, and the DENR Protected Area Management Office, highlighting collaboration between government, community groups, and institutions.
DENR regional executive director Ralph Pablo said mangrove rehabilitation remains a key strategy for climate adaptation and biodiversity protection.
“Mangrove rehabilitation is a key component of our strategy to protect coastal communities from climate-related risks while preserving biodiversity,” Pablo said. “Through continued collaboration with local stakeholders, we can achieve lasting environmental gains.”
The MOBPLS spans over 7,500 hectares, including mangrove forests, seagrass beds, and coral reef systems that support fisheries and protect coastal communities. Established under Republic Act 11038, it is Central Luzon’s first and only marine protected area and hosts 33 mangrove species.
Officials said sustained partnerships and community involvement are vital to ensuring long-term coastal protection and ecosystem restoration amid increasing climate threats.