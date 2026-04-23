Zambales stakeholders plant 9,000 mangroves

Mangroves act as natural barriers against storm surges and flooding, reducing wave energy by up to 66 percent. Their dense root systems stabilize coastal soil, trap sediments, and help prevent erosion, while their structures slow down water flow during typhoons and extreme weather events.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), together with partner stakeholders, led the rehabilitation activity in the protected area.

Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Masinloc chief Donaver Guevarra said more than 9,000 propagules were planted across roughly one hectare. The species included Rhizophora apiculata and Rhizophora stylosa, selected based on site suitability and ecological conditions.

“This initiative is crucial in restoring our coastal ecosystems and ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from the protection and resources that mangroves provide,” Guevarra said.

He noted strong participation from the Barangay Local Government Unit of South Poblacion, Mother Rita Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Taltal National High School, and the DENR Protected Area Management Office, highlighting collaboration between government, community groups, and institutions.