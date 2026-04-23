Revitalizing nature’s own flood control, stakeholders conduct mangrove rehab

To capitalize on this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) partnered with various stakeholders and carried out mangrove rehabilitation activities at MOBPLS.

Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Masinloc Chief Donaver Guevarra reported that over 9,000 mangrove propagules were planted across an estimated one-hectare area. The propagules included 𝘙𝘩𝘪𝘻𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘢 and 𝘙𝘩𝘪𝘻𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘢, species considered suitable to the site’s zoning, soil type, and environmental conditions.

The Barangay Local Government Unit of South Poblacion, Mother Rita Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Taltal National High School, and the DENR-Protected Area Management Office joined the activity, demonstrating strong collaboration among government, community, and institutional partners in advancing environmental conservation.

“We are pleased to see the active participation of the community and our partners in this mangrove rehabilitation effort. Initiatives like this are crucial in restoring our coastal ecosystems and ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from the protection and resources that mangroves provide,” Guevarra said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo likewise underscored the importance of sustained environmental action.

“Mangrove rehabilitation is a key component of our strategy to protect coastal communities from climate-related risks while preserving biodiversity. Through continued collaboration with local stakeholders, we can strengthen our programs and achieve lasting environmental gains,” Pablo said.

The DENR said sustained partnerships and active community involvement remain essential to maintaining mangrove rehabilitation efforts and ensuring the long-term protection of coastal and marine ecosystems.

Spanning more than 7,500 hectares, the MOBPLS is a protected area known for its rich coastal and marine biodiversity. It includes 86 hectares of mangrove forests, 800 hectares of seagrass beds, and 1,500 hectares of coral reef systems that support local fisheries and help protect shoreline communities.

The rehabilitation activity sought to strengthen coastal protection and enhance marine biodiversity through the restoration of degraded mangrove areas. It also highlighted the critical role of mangroves in stabilizing shorelines and providing habitat for marine species.

Established under Republic Act No. 11038, the MOBPLS is the first and only marine protected area in Central Luzon and plays a vital role in biodiversity conservation and the sustainable management of natural resources. It is home to 33 mangrove species, mostly belonging to the families Rhizophoraceae, Avicenniaceae, and Sonneratiaceae. Among these is the flagship hybrid species 𝘙𝘩𝘪𝘻𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘢 × 𝘭𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘬𝘪𝘪, a natural hybrid of 𝘙. 𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘢 and 𝘙. 𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘢

These mangroves provide key ecological benefits by serving as natural barriers against storm surges and coastal erosion, functioning as nursery habitats for fish and other marine organisms, and contributing to carbon sequestration that helps mitigate climate change.