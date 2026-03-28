DENR trains partners to protect 7,000-hectare Zambales reserve

"Enhancing our law enforcement efforts is crucial to protecting natural resources within MOBPLS. This training equips our partners with the legal knowledge and operational skills needed to respond effectively to violations," Guevarra said.

The training highlighted the Environment and Natural Resources Law Enforcement Manual of Operation (ELEMO), issued under DENR Administrative Order No. 2026-04, which standardizes procedures for investigation, surveillance, arrest, search, detention, and evidence handling.

More than 50 enforcement partners participated in the activity, including representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Philippine Ports Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police Maritime Group, members of the Protected Area Management Board, the local governments’ Bantay Dagat from Masinloc and Palauig, and the DENR Protected Area Management Office.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the initiative reflects the agency’s continuing commitment to strengthen environmental governance under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018.

This outlines provisions on protected area governance, prohibited acts, and corresponding penalties, as well as enforcement procedures including apprehension, seizure, documentation, case filing, and coordination protocols under the MOBPLS Tactical Operations Center.

"The success of environmental protection depends on strong collaboration and commitment among all stakeholders. By enhancing enforcement knowledge and coordination, we are building a more responsive and capable workforce for protected area management," Pablo ended.

MOBPLS, established under Republic Act No. 11038, remains a vital and strategic marine protected area in the West Philippine Sea of Central Luzon, playing a key role in biodiversity conservation and sustainable resource management.