Teodoro pushes film on Yuldong heroism

Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on Thursday said the heroism of Filipino soldiers in the Battle of Yuldong remains largely unknown and called for a film to highlight their sacrifices.
Speaking during the 75th commemoration at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Teodoro said public awareness of the battle during the Korean War remains limited, including recognition of key figures such as Conrado Yap and Jose Artiaga.
“This is a big tragedy. The exploits of the 10th BCT probably only very few of us know. And this is a disservice to the Republic of the Philippines,” Teodoro said.
To address this, he announced plans to co-produce a film on the Battle of Yuldong, highlighting the bravery of Filipino and Korean soldiers.
“We will co-produce a movie, whether directed by a Korean or a Filipino, to commemorate the Battle of Yuldong and the lives of Captain Conrado Yap and Lieutenant Jose Artiaga,” he said.
Teodoro said the project aims to reach younger generations and present the sacrifices of Filipino troops in a more accessible way.
“That is the best way to teach the young generation the sacrifice of these two tragically underappreciated and underknown heroes of the Republic of the Philippines,” he added.
He also called for efforts to strengthen historical awareness and national values rooted in courage and dignity.
The defense chief expressed both official and personal support for initiatives that preserve and promote the legacy of Yuldong.
“I not only give my own official support to this endeavor, but also my personal support… so that we give a little bit more impactful and a more modern permeation of the values of the two fallen heroes,” Teodoro said.