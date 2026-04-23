Teodoro pushes film on Yuldong heroism

“We will co-produce a movie, whether directed by a Korean or a Filipino, to commemorate the Battle of Yuldong and the lives of Captain Conrado Yap and Lieutenant Jose Artiaga,” he said.

Teodoro said the project aims to reach younger generations and present the sacrifices of Filipino troops in a more accessible way.

“That is the best way to teach the young generation the sacrifice of these two tragically underappreciated and underknown heroes of the Republic of the Philippines,” he added.

He also called for efforts to strengthen historical awareness and national values rooted in courage and dignity.

The defense chief expressed both official and personal support for initiatives that preserve and promote the legacy of Yuldong.

“I not only give my own official support to this endeavor, but also my personal support… so that we give a little bit more impactful and a more modern permeation of the values of the two fallen heroes,” Teodoro said.