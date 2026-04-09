DND joins Day of Valor commemoration at Mt. Samat

“The heroes of Bataan gave their all so that we, and the generations that follow, may inherit a nation that is free, sovereign, and worthy of their sacrifice,” he said.

Earlier, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. led the unveiling of a Czechoslovak marker at Mt. Samat, honoring Czech nationals who fought alongside Filipino defenders.

Government officials, diplomats, veterans and youth representatives attended the ceremony, held under the theme “Giting ng Bayani, Pamana sa Salinlahi.”

Officials said the commemoration reaffirms the nation’s duty to honor its past while upholding the values of courage, dignity and patriotism.