DND joins Day of Valor commemoration at Mt. Samat

The Department of National Defense joined the nation in commemorating the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading rites at the Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan.
The ceremony honored the heroism and sacrifice of Filipino and American forces during World War II, particularly those who fought in the Battle of Bataan.
Rites at the Dambana ng Kagitingan included a wreath-laying ceremony, tolling of bells and commemorative messages from Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and US Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing.
In his address, Marcos emphasized the enduring relevance of the values upheld by wartime heroes.
“The heroes of Bataan gave their all so that we, and the generations that follow, may inherit a nation that is free, sovereign, and worthy of their sacrifice,” he said.
Earlier, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. led the unveiling of a Czechoslovak marker at Mt. Samat, honoring Czech nationals who fought alongside Filipino defenders.
Government officials, diplomats, veterans and youth representatives attended the ceremony, held under the theme “Giting ng Bayani, Pamana sa Salinlahi.”
Officials said the commemoration reaffirms the nation’s duty to honor its past while upholding the values of courage, dignity and patriotism.