Marcos: Valor lives on through shared sacrifice

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday said a nation’s true strength lies not only in victories but on how its people rise together in times of uncertainty.
In his message for “Araw ng Kagitingan,” Marcos said that while challenges may evolve, the qualities needed to overcome them remain constant — compassion, unity and love of country.
He urged Filipinos to practice valor through their everyday actions, from making the right decisions to helping others and standing up for what is right, noting that a nation’s strength is best seen in how its people endure and fight together.
Marcos also paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Filipino soldiers who fought for the country’s freedom, particularly those who defended Bataan and Corregidor during World War II.
“Today, we remember the courage and sacrifice of Filipinos who stood for our freedom. In Bataan and Corregidor, they proved that a true hero does not surrender despite exhaustion, hardship and grief,” he said.
“Their heroism is not just part of our history — it is a living reminder that the spirit of valor endures in every Filipino who continues to strive and rise for family and country,” Marcos added.
The Day of Valor, marked on 9 April, commemorates the Filipino and American soldiers who fought side by side against Japanese forces in 1942.
Forged in war
Meanwhile, veterans welcomed the government’s expanded healthcare initiatives, particularly the Yakap Beterano Program of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office under the Department of National Defense, in partnership with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.
The program provides free outpatient care, medicines and laboratory services.
Eighty-year-old Rogelio Bermeo said the program greatly helps elderly veterans.
“It is good, especially for the elderly who are sick. It is a big help because if it is free, it makes a huge difference compared to private hospitals,” he said.
Seventy-eight-year-old Jesus Jaime echoed the sentiment, noting that the program allows veterans to better monitor their health as they age.
At the Mount Samat National Shrine, US Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing underscored the enduring alliance between the Philippines and the United States, rooted in the shared sacrifice during the Battle of Bataan.
He said the alliance, forged in war, has evolved into a comprehensive partnership spanning defense, economic cooperation, and innovation, with joint efforts continuing to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.