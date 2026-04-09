Marcos: Valor lives on through shared sacrifice

He urged Filipinos to practice valor through their everyday actions, from making the right decisions to helping others and standing up for what is right, noting that a nation’s strength is best seen in how its people endure and fight together.

Marcos also paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Filipino soldiers who fought for the country’s freedom, particularly those who defended Bataan and Corregidor during World War II.

“Today, we remember the courage and sacrifice of Filipinos who stood for our freedom. In Bataan and Corregidor, they proved that a true hero does not surrender despite exhaustion, hardship and grief,” he said.

“Their heroism is not just part of our history — it is a living reminder that the spirit of valor endures in every Filipino who continues to strive and rise for family and country,” Marcos added.

The Day of Valor, marked on 9 April, commemorates the Filipino and American soldiers who fought side by side against Japanese forces in 1942.