Pope Leo‘s mosque visit

The real legacy of those earlier efforts was civic and moral. They pointed to a larger discipline: how to build a nation in which difference is not erased, but neither is it allowed to become the whole story.

The Bishops-Ulama Conference offers a concrete Philippine example. It has long stood as one of the clearest reminders that peaceful coexistence is not sustained by sentiment alone. It requires relationships, dialogue, moral leadership and institutions willing to keep showing up.

The Philippine experience is not a finished model. We have had our share of violence, prejudice, neglect, and failure. But we have also built spaces and habits that suggest coexistence here is not a fantasy. It is a practice. Hard won, unevenly kept, but real.

This is why the moment also places something constructive before the present leadership.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., like any leader under pressure, has in such moments a chance not only to show steadiness and maturity, but to help the Philippines say something meaningful to the wider world: that we are here, that we have our own experience of living across differences, and that we remain willing to do the hard work of coexistence.

Leadership is not measured only in calm weather. In harder moments, a leader has the chance to mature into something larger than his critics or supporters expected. There is room here for a steadier kind of statesmanship, one that recognizes that interfaith respect is not only morally sound, but politically wise.

One hopes that His Holiness Pope Leo might one day visit the Philippines and see for himself that beyond the acronyms and beyond the noise that often overtakes public life, there have long been Filipinos trying, in their own imperfect but meaningful ways, to build habits of mutual regard, peaceful coexistence and shared nationhood.

The journey is far from over. Still, it is fair to say with some pride that the Philippine experience may yet offer the rest of the world a measure of inspiration, not because we have perfected coexistence, but because we have continued to pursue it.