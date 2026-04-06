Bridging faith and governance

The persistence of corruption, however, suggests a disconnect between personal faith and public conduct. This gap is often described as the divide between “private morality” and “public accountability.” Many individuals may adhere to religious practices by attending Mass, observing rituals, and celebrating religious events yet they fail to carry these ethical principles into their professional and civic responsibilities.

One reason for this disconnect lies in the normalization of patronage politics and “utang na loob” (debt of gratitude), which can blur ethical boundaries. In a system where personal relationships often take precedence over merit, public office may be treated as an opportunity to reward allies rather than serve the common good. This cultural dynamic can unintentionally foster environments where corruption is tolerated, rationalized, and even expected.

Another factor is weak institutional enforcement. While laws and anti-corruption bodies exist, inconsistent application and slow judicial processes undermine their effectiveness. Even when wrongdoing is exposed, accountability is often delayed or avoided altogether. This creates a perception that corruption carries little real consequence, thereby perpetuating the cycle.

Personalities who were identified to be involved in the flood control scandal remain uncharged to this date, more than three months after their names and roles were exposed. Faith-based values alone cannot overcome systemic weaknesses; strong institutions are essential to enforce ethical behavior.

Economic conditions also play a role. In sectors where wages are low and opportunities are limited, corruption can become a survival mechanism. Petty corruption, such as facilitation payments or informal “fees,” may be seen as necessary to navigate bureaucratic systems. Over time, these practices become ingrained, making reform more difficult.

Additionally, there is the issue of selective moral emphasis. In some cases, religious discourse may focus more on personal sins or social issues rather than systemic injustices like corruption.

While the Church has been vocal on governance issues, sustained and unified pressure across all levels of society is needed to effect real change.

It is also worth noting that corruption is not unique to the Philippines nor exclusive to non-religious societies. History shows that even deeply religious countries, even developed countries, struggle with governance challenges when institutions are weak and accountability mechanisms are insufficient.

Ultimately, the persistence of corruption in a Catholic-majority country underscores that faith must be actively lived out in both the private and public spheres. Ethical governance requires more than belief; it demands consistent practice, institutional strength, and a culture of accountability.

Bridging this gap is essential not only to improve the country’s global standing but, more importantly, to build a society that truly reflects the moral values it professes.