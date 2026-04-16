Presence is the message

We may be far from the conflict zone, yet its effects are felt across our society. By appearing before the public, the President demonstrates that leadership is not only about policy or press releases. It is, above all, about presence. Presence reassures. Presence signals control.

In uncertain times, people do not only seek solutions, they demand steadiness. They look for a leader who understands the scale of the challenge, acknowledges the risks without stirring panic, and inspires confidence that the nation is being guided with care. Without such presence, speculation grows, anxiety deepens, and rumor takes hold.

Visibility is not vanity — it is duty. One is reminded of Winston Churchill, whose wartime addresses during the bombings of Britain steadied a weary nation. His words did not remove the danger, but they gave people the courage to endure.

The Philippines may not be under direct attack, but the effects of a volatile global environment are real. Conflicts today are felt through markets, supply chains, and public sentiment. Events thousands of kilometers away drive up fuel prices, raise food costs, and create uncertainty for all Filipinos, especially the ten million OFWs spread across the globe.

Clear, candid, and consistent communication is therefore essential not only to inform but to inspire confidence and temper fear.

The President’s energetic public demeanor also dispels the rumor about his diverticulitis, a condition that can become serious if complications arise.

His recent statement on ANC reflects a careful and pragmatic approach. He identified key risks such as rising oil prices, inflation, and the vulnerability of Filipino workers in the affected regions, while avoiding unnecessary alarm.

With the country heavily dependent on imported energy, our exposure to the global oil volatility remains high. Rising fuel costs ripple through transport, electricity, and food, placing pressure on household finances. Inflation is not a mere economic term. It is a daily pain felt at every dinner table.

Equally concerning is the safety of about 2.5 million OFWs in the Middle East, whose livelihoods and remittances are at stake.

The President’s call for preparedness and coordination across government agencies offers reassurance. The challenge lies in translating this into swift, synchronized, and strategic action.

Measures to ease fuel costs, secure food supply, and protect overseas workers must be timely and targeted. In uncertain times, clear and calibrated communication prevents panic. People need clarity on what the government knows, what it is doing, and what lies ahead. Transparency is not a choice, it is a necessity.

Communication must be sustained. One address is not enough. Regular updates, consistent messaging, and visible coordination are essential. Otherwise, confusion and doubt can undermine even the best intentions.

Leadership presence carries an intangible power, the ability to project stability. Inflation is not just an economic term. It is a daily reality felt at every dinner table.

Filipinos look to President Bongbong Marcos for reassurance, trusting in his calm and composed command to steady the nation.

Leadership presence is an unseen driving force, the power that masters chaos. In uncertain times, people do not merely listen; they cling to calm.

This is why the image of a good father endures. In difficult times, reassurance does not always come from having all the answers, but from being present, attentive, and composed.