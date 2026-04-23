More than 7-K OFWs home from Gulf

Of the total, 6,557 were government-funded repatriations of 5,197 OFWs and 1,360 dependents.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who is in Saudi Arabia, said priority was given to OFWs in high-risk areas, those who were ill, and those with urgent humanitarian concerns.

Cacdac met with Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi to convey the country’s gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support in safeguarding the welfare of Filipino workers in the Kingdom.

In their meeting on 22 April, the two expressed solidarity in protecting OFWs and their families amid the current tensions.