More than 7-K OFWs home from Gulf

More than 7,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in conflict-affected countries in the Middle East have returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing regional tensions, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Thursday.
From 5 March to 21 April, a total of 7,196 OFWs and their dependents arrived in the country under the government’s repatriation efforts.
Of the total, 6,557 were government-funded repatriations of 5,197 OFWs and 1,360 dependents.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who is in Saudi Arabia, said priority was given to OFWs in high-risk areas, those who were ill, and those with urgent humanitarian concerns.
Cacdac met with Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi to convey the country’s gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support in safeguarding the welfare of Filipino workers in the Kingdom.
In their meeting on 22 April, the two expressed solidarity in protecting OFWs and their families amid the current tensions.
Cacdac also went to the city of Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to personally check on the Filipino seafarers there.
During the visit, he met with representatives of Zamil Offshore, a major marine service provider in the region.
There are currently 412 Filipino seafarers deployed on the company’s vessels in the Persian Gulf.
The company said all the Filipino seafarers were safe and had sufficient supplies of food and other necessities on the ships that could last for several months.