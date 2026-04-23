More than 7K overseas Filipinos repatriated from Middle East — DMW

Of this number, 6,557 individuals are government-funded repatriations, consisting of 5,197 OFWs and 1,360 dependents.

According to DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the repatriation is being carried out amid the rising tensions in the region, with priority given to OFWs in high-risk areas, those with illnesses, and those with urgent humanitarian concerns to ensure their safety and orderly return to the country.

The DMW assured the continuous and close coordination of the government and partner agencies to support OFWs–from safe repatriation to reintegration programs—so they can recover and start anew with their families in the country.

Meanwhile, Secretary Cacdac and Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Decelopment Ahmed Al-Rajhi expressed solidarity in protecting OFWs and their families amid the current regional tension.

The DMW chief met with Minister Al-Rajhi on 22 April, Wednesday, and conveyed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s continued support in protecting and ensuring the welfare of OFWs in the Kingdom.

Minister Al-Rajhi welcomed Secretary Cacdac and the two leaders discussed matters of mutual concern and protection of OFWs.

Secretary Cacdac also went to Al Khobar, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia to personally ensure the welfare of the Filipino seafarers.

During his visit, Cacdac met with representatives from Zamil Offshore, a major marine service provider and among the largest offshore support service providers in the region, which is 40 percent owned by the Saudi.

Currently, there are 412 Filipino seafarers deployed on their ships in the Persian Gulf.

According to the company, all Filipino seafarers are safe and there is a sufficient supply of food and other necessities onboard that can last for several months.

The company also assured that all of their crew, including the Filipinos, are being well taken cared of.