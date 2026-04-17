170 Filipinos from Bahrain return to the Philippines amid Mideast conflict

Their arrival follows an earlier flight from Riyadh (via Cebu Pacific Flight 5J741), as part of the government's ongoing repatriation efforts amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

As of 17 April, a total of 6,605 OFWs have been repatriated by the government. Of this number, 6,366 are government funded (5,023 OFWs and 1,343 dependents).

Meanwhile, 495 out of the 8,844 seafarers within the vicinity of the Persian Gulf have been repatriated by the government.

On the other hand, 20 out of the 819 seafarers within the vicinity Oman of the Gulf of Oman have safely returned to the country.