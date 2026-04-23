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Davao lauds JGWTC hosting

Davao lauds JGWTC hosting
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DAVAO CITY — The City Government of Davao lauded the hosting of the 2026 Junior Golf World Team Championships (JGWTC) which was held 17 to 19 April at the Apo Golf and Country Club.

Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, in his privilege speech at the recent Sangguinang Panlungsod Council Session, thanked the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines led by president Oliver Gan which brought the international competition in the city.

Davao lauds JGWTC hosting
All eyes on Davao, JGFP world team championships set

Some 150 youth golfers from 11 different nations took part in the three-day tournament in which the City of Davao hosted at one of its prestigious golfing venues.

AJ Wacan led team Philippines-Mindanao in winning over team Malaysia in the 13 to 18-years-old age category.

Davao lauds JGWTC hosting
150 juniors, 11 nations: Davao hosts JGFP Worlds
Apo Golf and Country Club
2026 Junior Golf World Team Championships
youth golfers

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