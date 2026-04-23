Davao lauds JGWTC hosting

DAVAO CITY — The City Government of Davao lauded the hosting of the 2026 Junior Golf World Team Championships (JGWTC) which was held 17 to 19 April at the Apo Golf and Country Club.

Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, in his privilege speech at the recent Sangguinang Panlungsod Council Session, thanked the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines led by president Oliver Gan which brought the international competition in the city.