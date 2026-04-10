All eyes on Davao, JGFP world team championships set

Organizers selected Davao to highlight Mindanao’s growing junior golf culture and to allow young Filipino players to compete on a homegrown international stage.

Participating teams include Asian golf powerhouses such as the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, China, Singapore and Malaysia, along with Australia, while individual players from the United States, Germany and Indonesia will also see action. Each nation will field boys’ and girls’ composite squads competing in a mixed‑team format that emphasizes teamwork alongside individual performance.

Team stroke play will be contested over three days on the main course, with the best three of four scores counted each day toward the overall team total.

Aside from the premier 13–18 division, competitions will also be held for the 9–12 and 8‑and‑under categories, ensuring opportunities for younger golfers to compete on the international stage.

The historic event is organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) and sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP). It is sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Office of Senator Bong Go, NGAP, Islandwide and JS Gaisano Malls.

Among the dignitaries expected to attend the opening ceremonies are Senator Bong Go, chair of the Senate sports committee, and PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio, who will both hit the ceremonial tee shots on 16 April. They will be joined by Martin Lorenzo, NGAP president; Oliver Gan, JGFP president; Apo Golf and Country Club president Leo Magno, Director Lyle Uy of Department of Tourism, JGFP ambassador Carson Herron, Michael Aportadera of Davao City Hall, DoT regional director Tanya Rabat‑Tan, and organizing committee chair Joycelyn Gaisano and John Gaisano Jr.