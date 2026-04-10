All eyes on Davao, JGFP world team championships set

Davao City is set to become the newest focal point of the Asian and global junior golf scene as it hosts the JGFP World Team Championships on the lush fairways of Apo Golf and Country Club next week.
The week‑long event, which kicks off on 16 April, has drawn around 150 junior golfers from 11 countries, marking only the second time an international golf event is staged in Mindanao — an intentional move to broaden elite junior competition beyond the usual Metro Manila and Luzon‑centric circuits.
Organizers selected Davao to highlight Mindanao’s growing junior golf culture and to allow young Filipino players to compete on a homegrown international stage.
Participating teams include Asian golf powerhouses such as the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, China, Singapore and Malaysia, along with Australia, while individual players from the United States, Germany and Indonesia will also see action. Each nation will field boys’ and girls’ composite squads competing in a mixed‑team format that emphasizes teamwork alongside individual performance.
Team stroke play will be contested over three days on the main course, with the best three of four scores counted each day toward the overall team total.
Aside from the premier 13–18 division, competitions will also be held for the 9–12 and 8‑and‑under categories, ensuring opportunities for younger golfers to compete on the international stage.
The historic event is organized by the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) and sanctioned by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP). It is sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Office of Senator Bong Go, NGAP, Islandwide and JS Gaisano Malls.
Among the dignitaries expected to attend the opening ceremonies are Senator Bong Go, chair of the Senate sports committee, and PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio, who will both hit the ceremonial tee shots on 16 April. They will be joined by Martin Lorenzo, NGAP president; Oliver Gan, JGFP president; Apo Golf and Country Club president Leo Magno, Director Lyle Uy of Department of Tourism, JGFP ambassador Carson Herron, Michael Aportadera of Davao City Hall, DoT regional director Tanya Rabat‑Tan, and organizing committee chair Joycelyn Gaisano and John Gaisano Jr.
For Davao City, the championship represents a convergence of tourism, youth sports, and international visibility. Hotels have reported strong bookings ahead of the event, while businesses — from golf retailers to food vendors — expect a boost in activity during tournament week.
The Philippine contingent will feature a mix of Metro Manila standouts and promising players from across the country. For many local golfers, the championships represent a coming‑of‑age opportunity, providing exposure to international‑level competition without leaving home soil.
Officials say the goal goes beyond medals, serving as a benchmark experience that helps young players adapt to global‑style pacing, scoring systems, and competitive etiquette.
Looking beyond Davao, organizers see the 2026 JGFP World Team Championships as a testing ground for rotating future editions across Asia, with potential hosts in Indonesia, Vietnam, or the Middle East.
If the Davao staging proves successful in terms of organization, safety, and cultural impact, it could help decentralize world‑level junior golf development beyond traditional hubs.
For now, the fairways of Apo Golf and Country Club will carry a meaningful narrative — young golfers from different nations sharing the same course, learning from one another, and showing how the game can serve as a bridge across cultures as much as a contest of skill.