MEDITERRANEAN FLAVORS WITH FILIPINO FEEL

And so, this new beginning, which Desiree embraces wholeheartedly, is yet another family story, only told in a more personal way.

Desiree and her daughters created Thyme & Again as a neighborhood restaurant, one that feels familiar, cozy and welcoming, one that any diner who have tried it once would keep going back to because of the food, the ambience, the vibe, the service.

At Thyme & Again, cooking is a deeply personal experience, inspired by the way families gather warmly, generously and without borders. Desiree and her kitchen staff drew the menu from the sun-soaked coasts of Italy, France and Spain, reimagined through the bright, familiar soul of Filipino cooking. It is basically Mediterranean food with a Filipino feel which, as Desiree puts it, “is designed not for nostalgia but for discovery. They are new comforts, unexpected flavor twists, and plates meant to be shared.”

The Southern European cuisines form the core of the restaurant’s menu, but they have been given Filipino twists and surprises that complement them, as Desiree and the kitchen staff “reimagine” them to be, perfectly balancing authentic flavors with the warm and comfort that Filipino cooking brings to the table. Each dish, therefore, is meant to be shared and enjoyed by families.

The food draws on the freshness of the ingredients used, just like in Mediterranean cuisine, where the freshest ingredients are picked and used to bring out their freshest natural flavors. This freshness is manifested in Thyme & Again’s starters and salads, flatbread pizzas, sandwiches, pasta dishes, main courses and desserts.

Must-tries include the Frito Misto Platter (a mound of fried shrimps, squid, tripe, mackerel and mixed vegetables, served with tomato aioli, tzatziki and pesto vinegar); Crocante Pork Belly (crispy and moist pork belly, served with a side of green apple slaw and peach glaze) and Skillet Bourguignon (slow-cooked beef belly Bourguignon, served on a skillet with cheesy fondue sauce and topped with roasted vegetables). Their three pastas — Rose Amatriciana, Seafood Aglio Olio and Tableside Alfredo — are also worth indulging in.