Merienda Memories

When you’re a kid, merienda is, probably, the most anticipated meal of the day. Rushing home after school meant waiting for manong fishball to come around with his cart, so you could watch him expertly skewer the crispy discs from the hot oil, so you could dip it into the gooey sauce in tall Nescafe bottles.

After scarfing them down, you’d find pandesal with all kinds of palaman (fillings) or treacly sweet Spanish bread waiting in the kitchen.