Feel at home in Balustre

Filipinos love to eat, especially when a place has a warm and cozy atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. We have a deep sense of togetherness expressed in what we call salu-salo — sitting around one big table, turning every meal into long conversations filled with laughter and shared memories.
Balustre, a Filipino restaurant located in Crosswinds, Tagaytay, perfectly embodies that spirit. With its inviting ambiance and relaxing views, it’s not just about the food — it’s about the feeling of comfort and being at home while spending time with loved ones.
“Balustre,” the name itself, refers to the turned posts that support stair railings. These details are also common in traditional furniture like tables and chairs — elements often found in classic Filipino homes. The restaurant truly lives up to its name, with balustre-inspired features visible almost everywhere, adding to its timeless, homey charm.
The facade of Balustre greets you with a simple yet welcoming ambiance, showcasing traditional Filipino architecture with wooden pillars. It is also surrounded by various plants and trees that frame the entrance, creating a garden-like atmosphere reminiscent of home. This perfectly matches the nature-escape vibe of Tagaytay, complemented by the structure’s earthy color palette of classic white and cream. There are also tables and chairs available for al fresco dining, as well as a long bench in front of the large Balustre signage for photo opportunities.
As you enter, you are welcomed by a large entrance arch made of wooden balustres and sliding glass doors that make the facade feel more open and approachable, allowing you to see what awaits inside. The cool Tagaytay breeze greets you as you step in, thanks to the large windows that provide additional light and airflow coming from the patio overlooking lush greenery filled with pine trees. The high, exposed beam ceilings, draped with white fabric, enhance the sense of space, making the area feel wide and open while allowing air to circulate freely. Rectangular archways, also made of balustres, create sections without completely enclosing them, preserving a sense of airiness. Meanwhile, the rough cement wall behind the counter evokes the feel of a provincial Filipino kitchen, complemented by white blocks that add texture to the restaurant’s white and cream interiors.
The restaurant’s lighting and furniture contribute to its modern rustic look. Capiz shell chandeliers hang throughout the space, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance. Woven baskets displayed on the walls bring a local and cultural feel, making it seem as though you’ve stepped back in time into an ancestral home. To match the Filipino home theme, most of the furniture consists of wooden tables and chairs, along with woven chairs that provide a tropical, fresh feel, and cushioned seating for added comfort. They also offer tables in various sizes to accommodate both large family gatherings and intimate meals. Additionally, rustic wooden tables and benches with wheel-shaped legs create a charming countryside picnic vibe. Near the counter, a vintage ice shaver machine blends seamlessly with the restaurant’s overall aesthetic.
What draws people to stay is their wide variety of Filipino dishes from across the Philippines. They offer vegetable dishes such as Chopsuey de Balustre, made with assorted vegetables and quail eggs in a sauce infused with etag, a smoked meat from the Cordillera region that adds a savory local twist. Seafood options include various ensaladas and shrimp sinigang. They also serve pork dishes like Luñis, an Ivatan version of adobo made with fried liempo and pork back fat and Pork Humba. To end your meal, you can enjoy local desserts ranging from ice cream and bilo-bilo to the classic halo-halo and other cake delicacies. Pair your main dish with their house drinks — you can choose from caffeinated beverages or refreshing fruit juices and tea blends. At any time of the day, even during merienda, they are sure to have something to offer.
Balustre is more than just a place to dine; it is where we can celebrate Filipino culture, tradition, and togetherness. It mirrors how we and Filipino families act like balustre, supporting each other through meaningful conversation in a space inspired by classic Filipino homes while trying a diverse selection of local dishes. Its every detail invites you to slow down, connect and savor the moment while always making you feel at home.