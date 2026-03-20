Feel at home in Balustre

“Balustre,” the name itself, refers to the turned posts that support stair railings. These details are also common in traditional furniture like tables and chairs — elements often found in classic Filipino homes. The restaurant truly lives up to its name, with balustre-inspired features visible almost everywhere, adding to its timeless, homey charm.

The facade of Balustre greets you with a simple yet welcoming ambiance, showcasing traditional Filipino architecture with wooden pillars. It is also surrounded by various plants and trees that frame the entrance, creating a garden-like atmosphere reminiscent of home. This perfectly matches the nature-escape vibe of Tagaytay, complemented by the structure’s earthy color palette of classic white and cream. There are also tables and chairs available for al fresco dining, as well as a long bench in front of the large Balustre signage for photo opportunities.

As you enter, you are welcomed by a large entrance arch made of wooden balustres and sliding glass doors that make the facade feel more open and approachable, allowing you to see what awaits inside. The cool Tagaytay breeze greets you as you step in, thanks to the large windows that provide additional light and airflow coming from the patio overlooking lush greenery filled with pine trees. The high, exposed beam ceilings, draped with white fabric, enhance the sense of space, making the area feel wide and open while allowing air to circulate freely. Rectangular archways, also made of balustres, create sections without completely enclosing them, preserving a sense of airiness. Meanwhile, the rough cement wall behind the counter evokes the feel of a provincial Filipino kitchen, complemented by white blocks that add texture to the restaurant’s white and cream interiors.