“Fake news,” says former mayor, denies viral gas station issue

He said they had merely stopped near his office before heading out to eat, and that the moment shown in the video occurred as they were preparing to leave.

He added that Tyson ran after their vehicle in what he described as playful behavior, not an attempt to collect payment, and claimed the online narrative was fabricated to attract attention and views.

Florida also said he and his family have received intense backlash, including death threats, and urged the public to verify information before sharing viral content, while saying he will respect any actions authorities may take.

The video continues to circulate online, drawing mixed reactions amid ongoing questions over its authenticity.