‘Gas-and-run’ suspect surrenders

Police said the investigation involved CCTV tracking and coordination with other agencies, which helped trace the vehicle and the individual involved. Authorities found the suspect had remained at his residence in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, after the incident went viral.

Nartatez warned the public against exploiting the ongoing fuel situation, stressing that opportunistic crimes will be dealt with firmly. He said police presence near commercial establishments, including gasoline stations, will be intensified, while coordination with fuel retailers and case build-up efforts will be strengthened.