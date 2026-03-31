‘Gas-and-run’ suspect surrenders

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday commended the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) for its swift response that led to the surrender of a suspect in a “gas-and-run” incident in Balintawak.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said coordinated efforts by the La Loma Police Station and investigators enabled authorities to identify the driver, who allegedly fled without paying ₱5,196 worth of fuel on 22 March. The suspect, identified as alias “Jefferson,” 27, surrendered to QCPD Station 1 on Monday evening after the case gained attention online.
Police said the investigation involved CCTV tracking and coordination with other agencies, which helped trace the vehicle and the individual involved. Authorities found the suspect had remained at his residence in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, after the incident went viral.
Nartatez warned the public against exploiting the ongoing fuel situation, stressing that opportunistic crimes will be dealt with firmly. He said police presence near commercial establishments, including gasoline stations, will be intensified, while coordination with fuel retailers and case build-up efforts will be strengthened.