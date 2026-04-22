DHSUD rolls out housing relief amid energy crisis

During the DHSUD Kapihan sa Radyo, NHMFC representative Noe Valencia said about 50,000 member-beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the program.

Under the relief measure, borrowers may temporarily suspend monthly amortization payments without penalties or additional interest. Loan terms will be extended accordingly based on the duration of the moratorium.

The DHSUD said the program will be complemented by support from the Pag-IBIG Fund, which has approved a special benefits package for overseas Filipino workers repatriated due to the Middle East conflict.

Qualified OFW members may withdraw up to 100 percent of their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, including employee and employer shares and dividends, even before the 20-year maturity period. They may also withdraw up to 100 percent of their Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) savings, including returns, ahead of its five-year maturity.

In addition, affected members may avail of a three-month moratorium on Pag-IBIG housing loan payments without interest or penalties, with loan terms extended by the same period.

As of February 2026, Pag-IBIG has nearly 900,000 registered OFW members in the Middle East.

The DHSUD said the combined interventions form part of a broader strategy to ease the financial burden on Filipino families and support vulnerable sectors amid global economic pressures.

“Sa panahon ng krisis, ang pabahay ay hindi lamang tungkol sa tahanan kundi sa seguridad at dignidad ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Patuloy pong aagapay ang DHSUD upang tumulong, lalo sa mga kababayan nating higit na nangangailangan,” Aliling said.