OFWs to access savings, loan relief

“These measures give our OFWs more room to provide for their families and meet urgent needs during this difficult time,” Aliling said.

As of February 2026, Pag-IBIG Fund has more than 891,000 registered OFW members in the Middle East, including over 86,000 MP2 savers and 40,000 housing loan borrowers, with the largest concentrations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the agency is ready to roll out the assistance through both physical branches and its Virtual Pag-IBIG platform to ensure accessibility for affected members.