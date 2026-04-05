OFWs to access savings, loan relief

The Pag-IBIG Fund has approved a special benefits package for repatriated overseas Filipino workers, allowing them to access their savings and receive temporary relief on housing loan payments as they recover from the ongoing Middle East crisis.
The move complies with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend assistance to affected OFWs, with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling calling the measure timely amid continuing repatriation efforts.
“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. upang maibsan ang epekto ng gyera sa ating mga OFWs, maaari nang ma-access ng ating mga bayaning OFWs ang kanilang Pag-IBIG Fund savings kung kakailanganin nila ngayon,” Aliling said.
Under the package, qualified members may withdraw up to 100 percent of their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, including contributions and dividends, even before the 20-year maturity period. Members may also withdraw up to 100 percent of their Modified Pag-IBIG II (MP2) Savings before its five-year maturity, or avail of a three-month moratorium on housing loan payments without interest or penalties.
“These measures give our OFWs more room to provide for their families and meet urgent needs during this difficult time,” Aliling said.
As of February 2026, Pag-IBIG Fund has more than 891,000 registered OFW members in the Middle East, including over 86,000 MP2 savers and 40,000 housing loan borrowers, with the largest concentrations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.
Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the agency is ready to roll out the assistance through both physical branches and its Virtual Pag-IBIG platform to ensure accessibility for affected members.