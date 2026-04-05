Pag-IBIG unlocks funds for returning OFWs

Housing loan borrowers may also apply for a three-month payment suspension without interest or penalties, with loan terms extended accordingly.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the move was in line with directives to assist displaced OFWs.

“In line with President Marcos Jr.’s directive to ease the impact of the war on our OFWs, our OFWs may now access their Pag-IBIG Fund savings if needed,” Aliling said.

“This is Pag-IBIG Fund’s contribution to the whole-of-government approach in helping our OFWs,” he added.

Responsive

As of February 2026, Pag-IBIG has 891,427 registered OFW members in the Middle East, including 86,234 MP2 savers and 40,024 housing loan borrowers, with the largest numbers in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said applications will be made available online and through physical branches.

“We recognize that for this assistance to be truly responsive, it must be made available to qualified members in a manner that is fast, clear, and accessible,” Acosta said.