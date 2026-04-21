Solon files resolution at House to laud BINI Coachella performance

The world-renowned girl group became the first Filipino act to take the stage in the annual music festival held in California, performing its popular songs on 10 and 17 April.

Aside from commending the pop group, Benitez said that there had been discussions with regards to the inclusion of “music” as a commercial industry under the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA).

A resolution similar to the one filed by the congressman was also submitted to the Senate through Senator Bam Aquino last 17 April.

Following their performance at Coachella, BINI is set to embark on its Signals World Tour with performances at countries like the USA, Canada, France, and United Kingdom among the slated tour sites in 2026.