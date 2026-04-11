Bini makes ‘herstory’ with Coachella debut

The girls proceeded to perform a lineup of fan-favorite tracks that showcased their signature blend of pop and P-pop flair. The group moved into crowd favorites “Zero Pressure,” “Out of My Head,” “Karera” and “Salamin, Salamin.” They kept the momentum going with “Blink Twice,” “Cherry on Top” and “Blush,” before closing their set with the upbeat “Bikini” and viral hit “Pantropiko,” drawing cheers from festivalgoers.

Jhoanna took time to address the crowd, saying, “Coachella, are you having a great time? We are BINI. We are so hyped to be here, and we hope you’re all ready to party with us in the desert.”

Bini will return to Coachella for its second weekend on 17 April.

Following their historic debut at the music festival, Bini will be honored with the “Global Force Award” at this year’s Billboard Women in Music.

Bini also dropped its newest EP, Signals, a six-track project that introduces new songs “Blush,” “Tic Tac Toe,” “Sugar Rush” and “Step Back.” It also includes previously released singles “Unang Kilig” and “Honey Honey,” which have already racked up over three million and two million streams on Spotify, respectively.

After their Coachella appearance, the group is set to perform next at the GRAMMY Museum’s “Global Spin Live” on 21 April.

For their upcoming show at the Mall of Asia Arena, BLOOM members can access the pre-sale starting 15 April at 11 a.m., while general ticket sales open on 16 April at the same time. Fans can also look forward to the release of the “Blush” dance practice video on 24 April.