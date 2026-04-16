40,000 crowd eyed for Castaway Music Festival in Pampanga

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Around 40,000 concertgoers are expected to attend the Castaway Music Festival 2026 at the Amphitheatre of SM City Pampanga on 25 April.

The annual event, considered one of the largest music festivals in Central Luzon, will feature a lineup of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists, including Maki, Dilaw, Typecast, Rangel, Fina, It All Started in May, Barabbas, Aios, and DNA.