40,000 crowd eyed for Castaway Music Festival in Pampanga

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Around 40,000 concertgoers are expected to attend the Castaway Music Festival 2026 at the Amphitheatre of SM City Pampanga on 25 April.
The annual event, considered one of the largest music festivals in Central Luzon, will feature a lineup of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists, including Maki, Dilaw, Typecast, Rangel, Fina, It All Started in May, Barabbas, Aios, and DNA.
SM City Pampanga Public Relations Manager Venus Magsino said tickets can be redeemed through a purchase-based promo at the mall’s main atrium.
A general admission pass may be secured with ₱1,000 worth of single or accumulated purchase receipts, while a VIP experience requires ₱3,000 in receipts.
Magsino said turnout projections are based on previous events, with the Pampanga leg drawing about 40,000 attendees in 2024. Other stops in the series have also recorded large crowds, including 25,000 attendees in Baliwag in 2023 and 35,000 in 2018.
The Castaway Music Festival is part of a touring concert series held across SM Supermalls, showcasing Filipino artists and bands to promote OPM nationwide.
The event is also aligned with SM Supermalls’ broader campaign to support local music and creative industries through mall-based events and community-driven initiatives.