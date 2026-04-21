DHSUD extends housing compliance deadline

Aliling added six months to the 30-month extension originally requested by the groups. The deferment applies to housing projects with an approved duration of 30 months or more, helping them meet requirements set by Republic Act 7279, as amended by RA 10884.

“This is proof that under the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., there is a government that listens and cares for the welfare of all,” Aliling said. “This is a positive result of our open-door policy at DHSUD where we are open to dialogue with all stakeholders.”

During the 36-month period, developers can choose between incentivized compliance or direct participation in socialized housing projects as mandated by law. Aliling noted the extension is vital for partner-developers to continue promoting safe and affordable housing under the administration’s flagship “4PH” program.

“The DHSUD is here. Our doors are always open to guide all housing stakeholders and to adjust policies for the benefit of the majority of Filipinos dreaming of their own homes, especially in times of crisis,” Aliling said.