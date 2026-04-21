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DHSUD grants developers 36-month compliance relief

SECRETARY Jose Ramon Aliling
SECRETARY Jose Ramon Aliling
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The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has granted housing developers up to 36 months to comply with balanced housing requirements, easing pressure on the sector amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

SECRETARY Jose Ramon Aliling
DHSUD unveils flexible housing modalities

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling approved the extension following a request from developer groups, adding six months to projects with longer timelines. The deferment allows firms to choose between incentivized compliance or direct participation in socialized housing under the Balanced Housing Development Program, as mandated by law.

SECRETARY Jose Ramon Aliling
DHSUD sustains housing rollout under expanded 4PH in Q1

“Patunay po ito na sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas... may gobyernong nakikinig at nagmamalasakit para sa kapakanan ng lahat,” Aliling said. He added that the move will help sustain the push for safe, affordable housing under the administration’s Expanded 4PH program.

Department of Housing and Urban Settlements (DHSUD)

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