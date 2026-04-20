PNP assisting FBI manhunt of Pinoy fugitive

Yatco is wanted in America for alleged involvement in an online group that exploited minors through gaming and social media platforms between 2019 and 2021.

“The Philippine National Police supports all efforts to make the online space safe for everybody. In this case, we are fully open to assisting the FBI to ensure that the suspect it has been looking for is tracked down and held accountable in coordination with other government agencies concerned,” Nartatez stated.

Earlier, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Yatco.