PNP ready to aid FBI in hunt for Filipino suspect

The Philippine National Police on Monday said it is ready to assist the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in tracking down a Filipino suspect wanted for alleged online exploitation of minors.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is coordinating with US authorities to locate Austin Jan Sy Yatco, who is accused of involvement in an online group that exploited minors through gaming and social media platforms from 2019 to 2021.
“The Philippine National Police supports all efforts to make the online space safe for everybody. In this case, we are fully open to assisting the FBI to ensure that the suspect is tracked down and held accountable,” Nartatez said.
The FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Yatco’s arrest. A federal warrant was issued on 23 January by a US court in New York.
Authorities said Yatco faces charges including sexual exploitation of children and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. He is believed to have links to Plano, Texas, and the Philippines, where he may be residing.
Nartatez said police are validating intelligence and monitoring the suspect’s possible movements.
“At present, we are validating all available intelligence… patuloy po ang monitoring at information gathering to determine the suspect’s exact location,” he said.
He added that specialized units have been mobilized for both cyber and ground operations.
“The PNP is ready and capable of assisting in both cyber and ground operations. This is a shared fight against exploitation,” he said.