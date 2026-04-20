PNP ready to aid FBI in hunt for Filipino suspect

Authorities said Yatco faces charges including sexual exploitation of children and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. He is believed to have links to Plano, Texas, and the Philippines, where he may be residing.

Nartatez said police are validating intelligence and monitoring the suspect’s possible movements.

“At present, we are validating all available intelligence… patuloy po ang monitoring at information gathering to determine the suspect’s exact location,” he said.

He added that specialized units have been mobilized for both cyber and ground operations.

“The PNP is ready and capable of assisting in both cyber and ground operations. This is a shared fight against exploitation,” he said.