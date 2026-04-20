Panel eyes Duterte SALN, AMLC data in next impeachment hearing

“We did not subpoena the bank records. We did not subpoena the bank employees. We did not subpoena the bank officials. What we subpoenaed were the reports from the AMLC,” Luistro said in Filipino.

By relying on the Anti-Money Laundering Council to present reports on covered and suspicious transactions, the committee aims to access financial intelligence within legal bounds. Luistro said questioning will be strictly confirmatory and limited to the AMLC’s findings.

At Wednesday’s hearing, lawmakers will cross-check the financial data with Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), which the Office of the Ombudsman has been ordered to submit. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also been directed to provide audited financial statements and general information sheets of businesses declared by the couple.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has also been subpoenaed to testify and present documents upon the motion of Rep. Leila de Lima. Trillanes is expected to present dossiers on bank accounts allegedly under Duterte’s name or jointly held with her family.

The committee is currently in the fact-finding phase to determine whether there is probable cause to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

The hearing follows an earlier proceeding on 14 April, where self-confessed bagman Ramil Madriaga testified to moving millions of pesos and acting as a financial “dummy” for the Duterte family.