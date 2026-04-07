House applies fine-toothed comb on VP transactions

Records were likewise requested for transactions dated during periods when no confidential funds were available for release.

In a parallel move, the panel subpoenaed the Bureau of Internal Revenue to produce tax records of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio, from 2007 to 2025.

Several companies allegedly linked to the couple were also included in the order, as lawmakers attempt to trace financial flows and verify the legitimacy of reported expenditures.

The subpoenas come amid allegations of misuse involving P125 million in confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President.

Lawmakers said the documents are necessary to authenticate submissions and determine whether public funds were properly accounted for.

The panel has also flagged questionable names, including “Mary Grace Piattos,” in financial documents tied to the confidential funds of Duterte, raising concerns over the authenticity of disbursement records.

The name appeared in a subpoena issued to a Commission on Audit official, who was ordered to testify and submit documents ahead of a 14 April hearing.

Other names flagged include “Milky Secuya,” “Kokoy Villamin,” and “Irene Tan.” Investigators noted that some of these names do not appear in the database of the Philippine Statistics Authority.