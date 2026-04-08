House subpoenas SEC for VP Duterte, husband business records

The House Committee on Justice issued subpoenas this Wednesday to the Securities Exchange Commission to produce documents regarding companies found to have a connection with Vice President Sara Duterte and husband Mans Carpio.
Based on the subpoena dated 7 April, the Justice panel sought for certified true copies of the General Information Sheet and Audited Financial statements of 10 separate businesses from 2007 up to current.
Among the entities cited in the order were Metro City Chow Foods Corp., Carpio Lawyers, Geometry Security and Investigation Agency, Inc., and Gencorp Industries Inc.
The gathering of the aforementioned documents was brought by a petition of Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon in the committee’s most recent hearing on 25 March.
Ridon noted that the petition sought to address one of the allegations posted in the two impeachment complaints filed against Duterte, claiming a sudden P50 million increase in the latter’s net worth in 2024.
Aside from the production of paperwork, the panel also sought for the appearance of SEC Chairperson Atty. Francis Edralin Lim in its upcoming hearing for the determination of probable cause on 14 April.
In a related development, the Justice panel issued a subpoena duces tecum to the Bureau of Internal Revenue requesting for the tax records of the couple along with a subpoena ad testificandum, ordering Atty. Charlito Martin Mendoza to testify before the committee.