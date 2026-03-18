Aurora’s Michelin

Growing up in a household marked by poverty, the kitchen was always filled with a special kind of magic — simple ingredients turned into meals crafted with a mother’s love that brought the family together.
For Atty. Nilo Divina, dean of the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law and founding partner of DivinaLaw, those memories never faded. Instead, they became the heart of Aurora, a restaurant built on gratitude as much as on culinary ambition.
Just a few years after opening, this Makati bistro achieved an extraordinary milestone: it was named a Michelin Selection in the Michelin Guide Philippines. Behind this honor is a deeply personal story — a son’s tribute to the mother who shaped his life.
A mother’s kitchen
Restaurants often share stories about origin and expertise. Fewer people tell stories about memory.
At Aurora, the story begins long before the restaurant existed. It starts in a modest home, where Divina’s late mother, Aurora, prepared meals that drew their family together.
“Aurora is named after my mother, whose homecooked meals brought everyone together,” shares Divina in a DAILY TRIBUNE story on his “first foray into F&B,” adding, “I hope to bring lots of care and attention to detail to this restaurant to honor her. As a lawyer, there’s also a level of perfection and excellence in execution that I always strive for.”
In many ways, the restaurant is less about fine dining and more about remembering where everything began — at the family table.
Situated on the ground floor of Makati’s Pacific Star Building, Aurora greets customers with a chic yet laid-back setting intended for social interaction.
The restaurant has a lively dining floor, an outside patio with lush foliage, a complete wall display of wine, a private dining room and a bar. All of these features are meticulously intended for everything from intimate dinners to corporate catch-ups and stylish hangouts.
But beyond its aesthetic appeal lies a menu grounded in nostalgia. Aurora serves modern interpretations of classically rooted Asian dishes, guided by the chefs’ Asian culinary backgrounds while drawing inspiration from comforting meals made at home.
The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Mark Sanches alongside sous chef Dani Lim, whose creations aim to highlight both culinary technique and the personalities of the team behind the kitchen.
More than just a restaurant concept, Aurora is meant to be a celebration of people and shared moments. As the restaurant itself puts it, it is a toast to passion and the people you share it with.
A Michelin moment
The tribute reached a new milestone during the inaugural Philippines Michelin Guide gala held at the Manila Marriott Hotel on 30 October 2025.
Aurora earned a coveted place in the guide’s first-ever Philippine selection.
According to the Michelin Guide, “Tucked away on the ground floor of the Pacific Star Building, Aurora delivers Asian cuisine with a focus on slow, deliberate cooking.”
“The chef honors and tributes to the owner’s mother, heartfelt food that is grounded in the classics. Dishes such as crisp betel leaf cups or the standout hamachi collar — yellowtail fish, its skin grilled to a smoky finish, paired with lime and peanut sauce — showcase depth and finesse,” it added.
For Divina, the recognition affirms what he always envisioned the restaurant to be: an experience that goes beyond the plate.
“Dining at Aurora is meant to be more than just a meal — it’s an experience that engages all the senses, from the ambiance to the presentation, flavors and service. Whether it’s a special celebration or an intimate dinner, I want every visit to feel unforgettable,” he proudly stated.
Where nostalgia meets the present
Walking into Aurora feels like stepping into a space that balances elegance with warmth.
The restaurant embraces “the elegance and charm of classically-rooted Asian cooking, spotlighting the robust and familiar flavors you know and love.” But it also carries a deeper intention — to create an environment where guests feel comfort and belonging.
The idea is centered around coziness, style, and an “experience that feels both nostalgic and new.”
Divina explained to DAILY TRIBUNE, “Aurora is designed to be a place where guests feel at home while indulging in carefully crafted dishes that highlight the best of local and international flavors.”
The restaurant reflects the same spirit of hospitality that his mother once embodied in their home kitchen.
From a childhood home where simple meals brought family together to a Makati dining destination now recognized by the Michelin Guide, Aurora stands as a reminder that the most meaningful stories in food often begin with one person, one kitchen, and one mother’s love.