Aurora’s Michelin

Just a few years after opening, this Makati bistro achieved an extraordinary milestone: it was named a Michelin Selection in the Michelin Guide Philippines. Behind this honor is a deeply personal story — a son’s tribute to the mother who shaped his life.

A mother’s kitchen

Restaurants often share stories about origin and expertise. Fewer people tell stories about memory.

At Aurora, the story begins long before the restaurant existed. It starts in a modest home, where Divina’s late mother, Aurora, prepared meals that drew their family together.

“Aurora is named after my mother, whose homecooked meals brought everyone together,” shares Divina in a DAILY TRIBUNE story on his “first foray into F&B,” adding, “I hope to bring lots of care and attention to detail to this restaurant to honor her. As a lawyer, there’s also a level of perfection and excellence in execution that I always strive for.”

In many ways, the restaurant is less about fine dining and more about remembering where everything began — at the family table.

Situated on the ground floor of Makati’s Pacific Star Building, Aurora greets customers with a chic yet laid-back setting intended for social interaction.

The restaurant has a lively dining floor, an outside patio with lush foliage, a complete wall display of wine, a private dining room and a bar. All of these features are meticulously intended for everything from intimate dinners to corporate catch-ups and stylish hangouts.

But beyond its aesthetic appeal lies a menu grounded in nostalgia. Aurora serves modern interpretations of classically rooted Asian dishes, guided by the chefs’ Asian culinary backgrounds while drawing inspiration from comforting meals made at home.

The restaurant is helmed by executive chef Mark Sanches alongside sous chef Dani Lim, whose creations aim to highlight both culinary technique and the personalities of the team behind the kitchen.

More than just a restaurant concept, Aurora is meant to be a celebration of people and shared moments. As the restaurant itself puts it, it is a toast to passion and the people you share it with.