The induction gala dinner of the Chaine des Rotisseurs at Radisson Blu Cebu was an evening marked by understated elegance and genuine warmth. Setting a refined space, the gathering brought together members and guests who share a common love for good food, fine wine and meaningful company.
The induction itself, which welcomed eight new members, carried a sense of tradition and pride. One by one, the inductees, which included Ana Marie Adolfo Cue, Tannavee Korgaokar, Red Diano, Gerardo Lerma Jr., Jared Stephens, Fremont Base, Rey Albert Dauz and Mark Anthony Ynoc, received their medallions as a symbol of belonging to a club that values both heritage and camaraderie.
The ceremony, officiated by Baille de Cebu Hans Eulenhoefer, was a simple yet meaningful moment, made even more special by the presence of fellow confreres. Likewise, 16 individuals were promoted within the ranks. Their passion for gastronomy and fellowship enriches the chapter, strengthening the spirit that binds everyone.
Dinner followed with a well-curated, six-course menu that highlighted both skill and creativity. Each dish was thoughtfully prepared, balancing familiar flavors with subtle, modern touches. The wine pairings complemented the dishes beautifully, enhancing the overall experience without overwhelming it.
Adding to the evening’s charm was a live quartet, whose soft, soothing repertoire blended seamlessly with the atmosphere. Their music lingered gently in the background, setting a relaxed tone and perfectly complementing the refined yet intimate mood of the night.
Behind the scenes, the team ensured that every detail flowed effortlessly. Amiable and ever attentive general manager Ann Olalo, executive chef Romuald Marie and assistant director of events Amapola Garcia moved with quiet efficiency, always ready to extend thoughtful service. It was clear they took genuine pride in their work and their satisfaction was evident as they saw their careful planning come together in a celebration that felt both seamless and memorable.
To heighten the excitement of the evening, Radisson Blu delighted guests with a special raffle, offering three enticing prizes: an overnight stay at the hotel, a dinner for two at Feria Restaurant and a relaxing spa experience for two.
More than anything, the evening was about connection. Conversations moved easily across tables, laughter came naturally and there was a shared appreciation for the occasion. Old friendships were revisited, and new ones quietly began.
By evening’s end, what lingered was more than the memory of an exquisite meal, it was the quiet warmth of belonging to something lasting. The Chaine carries on not only as a celebration of gastronomy, but as a tribute to the simple, timeless joy of coming together, an experience that never fades.