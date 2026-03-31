The ceremony, officiated by Baille de Cebu Hans Eulenhoefer, was a simple yet meaningful moment, made even more special by the presence of fellow confreres. Likewise, 16 individuals were promoted within the ranks. Their passion for gastronomy and fellowship enriches the chapter, strengthening the spirit that binds everyone.

Dinner followed with a well-curated, six-course menu that highlighted both skill and creativity. Each dish was thoughtfully prepared, balancing familiar flavors with subtle, modern touches. The wine pairings complemented the dishes beautifully, enhancing the overall experience without overwhelming it.

Adding to the evening’s charm was a live quartet, whose soft, soothing repertoire blended seamlessly with the atmosphere. Their music lingered gently in the background, setting a relaxed tone and perfectly complementing the refined yet intimate mood of the night.

Behind the scenes, the team ensured that every detail flowed effortlessly. Amiable and ever attentive general manager Ann Olalo, executive chef Romuald Marie and assistant director of events Amapola Garcia moved with quiet efficiency, always ready to extend thoughtful service. It was clear they took genuine pride in their work and their satisfaction was evident as they saw their careful planning come together in a celebration that felt both seamless and memorable.