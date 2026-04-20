Dangerous heat levels expected in Cavite on Tuesday

This would mark the third straight day that the said location was under “danger” status since Sunday, 19 April, when the heat was set at a week-long high of 44.

On the other end of the spectrum, various cities in Benguet including Baguio are slated to remain in the mid to low 20s.

Meanwhile, areas in Palawan and Maguindanao are on the verge of hitting dangerous levels at 41 degrees Celsius in the coming day.

PAGASA has stated that prolonged exposure to temperatures between 42 and 51 pose risks of heat exhaustion, cramps, and heat stroke.

Proper hydration during such climate was deemed necessary as it prevents overheating and replenishes sweat, said Indiana University Health.