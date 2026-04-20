Celebrating Novo Ecijano culinary heritage at ‘Haing Muñoz’

Dr. Karenina B. Romualdo, vice president for Business Affairs of CLSU, captured this with clarity in her welcome remarks, delivered in the vernacular: “Food is the heart and center of this celebration… in every dish, there is a story, and in every flavor, a memory… even if you do not know each other, when someone says, ‘Come, let us eat,’ it feels as though we become one family and one community.”

Food, she suggested, is the most democratic of languages — spoken across class, region and belief. It is what turns strangers into a community.

This thread was taken further by Nueva Ecija provincial tourism officer Jan Mara San Pedro, whose speech grounded the celebration in place: “In Nueva Ecija, we have so many delicious foods. Did you know that Aliaga has sumang munggo, and Bongabon is known for June beetle adobo? Of course, we also have the well-known batotay sausage of Cabanatuan and the famous pastillas of Cabiao).”

She also mentioned the roasted coffee of Carranglan; pansit kalabasa (squash noodles) and warik-warik of Cuyapo; bibingkang kanin (rice cake) of Gabaldon; mile of General Mamerto Natividad; pinatigas na biya of General Tinio; bibingkang galapong, panara and kurukot of Guimba; dorobong bibe, a dinuguan-style of duck adobo; buro naglamais of Nampicuan; pinaputok na tilapia of Pantabangan; and the tilapia ice cream and kesong puti of Muñoz.

“May this celebration serve as an inspiration for us to further appreciate our own, support the local food industry, and pass these traditions on to the next generation,” she added.

Muñoz Mayor Baby Armi L. Alvarez brought the message home: “Our food tells our story. It reflects who we are, where we come from, and where we are going. In every dish, we carry our culture — we carry our being Filipino.”