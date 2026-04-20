Bukidnon Agri office, LGUs organize Kaamulan lechon fest

In a statement, NCIP Bukidnon acting provincial officer Rolando Baya-on said indigenous costumes and accessories were used to decorate lechon displays during the street parade, an act he described as a criminal offense under IPRA.

“The Kaamulan Festival is a solemn celebration of the culture and traditions of Bukidnon’s seven tribes. The misuse of attire and sacred accessories in ways that trivialize or commercialize these symbols violates the respect owed to indigenous communities,” Baya-on said.

The NCIP called on organizers, stakeholders, and the public to exercise cultural sensitivity and consult tribal communities before incorporating traditional attire and practices into festival activities. It also vowed to take appropriate action to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Under IPRA, violators may face imprisonment of nine months to 12 years, fines ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, or both, along with liability for damages to affected indigenous communities. Cases fall under the jurisdiction of Regional Trial Courts.