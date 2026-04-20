Bukidnon Agri office, LGUs organize Kaamulan lechon fest

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Bukidnon provincial agriculture office, in coordination with local government units, spearheaded the controversial Kaamulan lechon festival, drawing condemnation from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) over the alleged misuse of tribal attire in violation of Republic Act No. 8371.
Jun Cruz, chair of the provincial events committee, said in an earlier radio interview that the lechon festival—an activity not rooted in the traditions of Bukidnon’s seven indigenous tribes—was organized by the provincial agriculture office and participating LGUs. He added that an investigation into the reported misuse of indigenous attire is ongoing.
Sources also said a leading feed manufacturer served as the event’s major sponsor.
The provincial government allocated P1.3 million to each of the seven municipal contingents, excluding Malaybalay and Valencia due to their stronger revenue bases. Prize incentives were also increased, with P300,000 for street dancing champions, P200,000 for float competition winners, and P150,000 for top performers in the ground presentation.
About 400 concessionaires—including food vendors, artisans, and exhibitors—participated in the Department of Tourism’s Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program, which organizers said aims to ensure quality visitor experience alongside the festivities.
In a statement, NCIP Bukidnon acting provincial officer Rolando Baya-on said indigenous costumes and accessories were used to decorate lechon displays during the street parade, an act he described as a criminal offense under IPRA.
“The Kaamulan Festival is a solemn celebration of the culture and traditions of Bukidnon’s seven tribes. The misuse of attire and sacred accessories in ways that trivialize or commercialize these symbols violates the respect owed to indigenous communities,” Baya-on said.
The NCIP called on organizers, stakeholders, and the public to exercise cultural sensitivity and consult tribal communities before incorporating traditional attire and practices into festival activities. It also vowed to take appropriate action to prevent a repeat of the incident.
Under IPRA, violators may face imprisonment of nine months to 12 years, fines ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, or both, along with liability for damages to affected indigenous communities. Cases fall under the jurisdiction of Regional Trial Courts.