NCIP condemns misuse of IP attire at Kaamulan festival

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) on Monday condemned the misuse of indigenous attire during the Kaamulan lechon festival in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, calling it a violation of Republic Act 8371.
Rolando Baya-on acting NCIP provincial officer for Bukidnon, said in a statement that indigenous costumes and accessories were used to decorate lechon displays, an act considered offensive and punishable under the IPRA law.
“The Kaamulan Festival is a solemn and significant celebration of the culture and traditions of the seven tribes of Bukidnon. It is a cultural institution that embodies the dignity, identity and integrity of our indigenous communities. The misuse of attire and sacred accessories in contexts that trivialize or exploit these cultural symbols for entertainment or commercial purposes constitutes a violation of the respect owed to our indigenous people,” Baya-on said.
The NCIP provincial office urged organizers, stakeholders and the public to exercise cultural sensitivity and to consult tribal communities before incorporating traditional attire and practices in Kaamulan and similar festivals.
The agency also vowed to take appropriate action to prevent a repeat of what it described as a cultural insult.
Under Republic Act 8371, violations carry penalties including imprisonment of not less than nine months but not more than 12 years, fines ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, or both, at the discretion of the court. Offenders may also be required to pay damages to affected indigenous cultural communities.
The law also penalizes unauthorized intrusion into ancestral domains, discrimination against indigenous peoples, and other acts that violate their cultural rights.