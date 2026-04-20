NCIP condemns misuse of IP attire at Kaamulan festival

The NCIP provincial office urged organizers, stakeholders and the public to exercise cultural sensitivity and to consult tribal communities before incorporating traditional attire and practices in Kaamulan and similar festivals.

The agency also vowed to take appropriate action to prevent a repeat of what it described as a cultural insult.

Under Republic Act 8371, violations carry penalties including imprisonment of not less than nine months but not more than 12 years, fines ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, or both, at the discretion of the court. Offenders may also be required to pay damages to affected indigenous cultural communities.

The law also penalizes unauthorized intrusion into ancestral domains, discrimination against indigenous peoples, and other acts that violate their cultural rights.