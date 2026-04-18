Bukidnon tribes unite for peace

Piniliyapan — meaning “chosen” — featured the Bukidnon, Higaonon, Talaandig, Manobo, Matigsalug, Tigwahanon and Umayamnon tribes through dances, music and storytelling that reflected shared values of harmony and resilience.

Department of Tourism Region 10 Director Marie Elaine Unchuan said the event highlights how cultural expression can foster peace and understanding.

“Piniliyapan is a powerful expression of unity among diverse cultures. Through dance, music, and ritual, the tribes remind us that peace begins with respect for identity,” she said.

She added that diversity should be seen as a bridge, not a barrier, to harmony.

The success of the event was also attributed to local leadership efforts that supported inclusivity and cultural preservation.

The celebration drew local and international visitors, many of whom praised the authenticity and depth of the performances.

Organizers said Piniliyapan 2026 reinforces the message that peace is achievable when communities embrace diversity and honor their cultural roots.